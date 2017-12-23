Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Returning from suspension Saturday
Johnson has served his two-game suspension and will play Saturday in Arizona, The Denver Post reports.
The timing couldn't be better for Johnson and his owners, as he gets to return for a home-and-home set against the lowly Coyotes (after sitting out dates with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles). Still, the 29-year-old has produced a modest 12 points despite a substantial 25:38 of average ice time -- including 1:58 on the power play -- making his return probably more important in real life than the fantasy arena. Those in leagues that count defensive stats will likely appreciate having his physicality (54 hits, 58 blocks) back, though.
