Johnson (lower body) will suit up Sunday against the Jets, AJ Haefele of DNVR Avalanche reports.
Johnson will return to game action for the first time since April 14, bumping Kurtis MacDermid out of the lineup. In 73 appearances this season, Johnson has seven goals and 16 assists.
