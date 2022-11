Johnson registered an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Johnson is taking on a reduced role, as the veteran defenseman is on the third pair averaging 15:08 of ice time. The longest-tenured Avalanche player has three assists representing his point total through 10 contests, which probably isn't enough to move the needle in most fantasy leagues, but he mixes it up by adding a good amount of hits and blocked shots each year.