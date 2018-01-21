Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Seven points in last 10 games

Johnson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

EJ has seven points, including three goals, in his last 10 games, but just 12 more in his previous 33. Johnson logged almost 28 minutes of ice time. He's a horse on the blue line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories