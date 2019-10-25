Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Sitting on one goal

Johnson has one goal and a minus-2 rating with two PIM in nine games this season.

The veteran defenseman started the scoring in a victory against the Capitals 10 days ago, but that's his only point of the season, and since then, he owns a minus-2 rating in four contests. Johnson is known for his all-around value in several categories as opposed his scoring, but his lone goal in nine contests is a far cry from his seven goals and 25 points from last season. Still, it's too early to give up on Johnson. He's never failed to reach 20 points in a season where he plays at least 50 games.