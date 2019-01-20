Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Sitting out until after break

Coach Jared Bednar said Johnson has concussion-like symptoms and hopes he can return after the All-Star break, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Johnson exited Saturday's game versus the Kings and didn't return. The Avalanche recalled Anton Lindholm from AHL Colorado on Sunday to add depth the the blue line during Johnson's absence. Johnson has struggled to produce this season with 14 points in 48 games, although he has 95 shots on goal, 75 blocked shots and 65 hits to provide fantasy consolation. Expect the team to place Johnson on injured reserve for the time being.