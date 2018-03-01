Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Skating by himself
Johnson (shoulder) hit the ice for a quick twirl, but did not take part in the team drills Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Considering Johnson has yet to return to practice, fantasy owners can probably expect him to be sidelined for a while longer. The blueliner is already on injured reserve with no clear timeline to return to action. Tyson Barrie should continue to see the biggest uptick in ice time during Johnson's absence.
