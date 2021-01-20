Johnson had one hit and two blocked shots over 11:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Johnson made his season debut following quarantine for COVID-19. The Avalanche suggested he would miss a few games before getting on the ice, but those plans changed and the veteran lined up on the third pair. Colorado also called up Conor Timmins and Dennis Gilbert from the taxi squad, giving them eight active defensemen for the game and just 11 forwards. Both Timmins (10:41) and Gilbert (9:54) helped out Johnson while also making up for the absence of winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body). Going forward, Johnson will likely stay on the third pair, per Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.