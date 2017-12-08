Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Snags third goal of season

Johnson registered a goal in Thursday's 5-2 defeat to the Lightning.

Johnson was able to wrist the puck through the five-hole of netminder Peter Budaj, briefly tieing the game at two a piece before Tampa Bay took over. The defenseman is not exactly a prolific scorer, considering he has reached the 30-point mark just once in the past eight seasons, but with 10 points through the first third of the year, he could challenge for that threshold in 2017-18.