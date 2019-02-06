Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Snaps five-game pointless streak

Johnson scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old hadn't found the scoresheet in five games, but he was involved on two of his team's three goals and posted a plus-2 rating on a night where the Avalanche yielded five even-strength goals. Still, Johnson's scoring pace is behind where it was a season ago, and his plus/minus is just north of even at plus-1. Johnson is also not producing as much in the blocks and hits categories. He has four goals and 16 points in 50 games.