Johnson had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots over 17:30 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Johnson logged his fifth point (all assists) of the season on Mikko Rantanan's third-period goal. The helper snapped a seven-game pointless run for the defenseman, who has moved up the second pair in the wake of Josh Manson's lower-body injury.