Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Still sitting on one goal
Johnson has one goal and no assists with a minus-5 rating and six PIM in 14 games this season.
The 31-year-old scored a goal in the fifth game of the season, but since then, Johnson has gone nine straight without a point and owns a minus-5 rating during that span. Johnson isn't known for scoring a ton of points, but this drought is a bit long even by his standards. He will help most with his 22 blocks and 19 hits.
