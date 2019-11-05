Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Still sitting on one goal

Johnson has one goal and no assists with a minus-5 rating and six PIM in 14 games this season.

The 31-year-old scored a goal in the fifth game of the season, but since then, Johnson has gone nine straight without a point and owns a minus-5 rating during that span. Johnson isn't known for scoring a ton of points, but this drought is a bit long even by his standards. He will help most with his 22 blocks and 19 hits.