Johnson (undisclosed) has yet to join the Avalanche at training camp and is considered unfit to participate, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Head coach Jared Bednar hasn't elaborated on why Johnson is away from the team, but he's trending toward missing Wednesday's season opener against the Blues. Conor Timmins has been filling into Johnson's second-pairing role during training camp.
