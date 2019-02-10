Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Strong effort in OT loss

Johnson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The veteran blueliner also chipped in four shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. After a rough start to the season, Johnson now has three goals and seven points in his last 11 games, and his consistent production in secondary categories (33 shots, 15 blocks, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating over that stretch) gives him a solid fantasy floor in formats that use them.