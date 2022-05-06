Johnson posted an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators.

Johnson assisted on Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally 5:25 into the game. This snapped Johnson's three-game point drought. The 34-year-old defenseman has held onto a third-pairing role to begin the playoffs, but he could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup once Ryan Murray (hand) is available to play.