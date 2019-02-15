Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Supplies helper in win
Johnson recorded an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Johnson did well to keep the Jets' sixth-ranked offense away from Semyon Varlamov, while also guiding the Avalanche to their highest scoring output since the All-Star break. Johnson has 19 points in 55 games this season, while tallying 75 hits and 84 blocks, providing marginal fantasy value.
