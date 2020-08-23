Johnson (undisclosed) was injured during Saturday's Game 1 versus the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was initially injured on a blocked shot in the first period, but he was able to return during the second. He didn't appear comfortable and returned to the locker room before the second intermission, and he did not join his teammates on the bench at the start of the third. Johnson averaged 19:17 per game entering Saturday's contest -- while he serves in a third-pairing role, he is a veteran on a young Avalanche blue line. His availability for Monday's Game 2 is uncertain.