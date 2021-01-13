Johnson's absence has been confirmed as having been the result of a positive COVID-19 test, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Johnson is expected to be back around the team Saturday, which means he will be out of action for the first two games of the year. With the veteran blueliner unavailable, Connor Timmins is slated to jump into the lineup versus St. Louis. At this point in his career, Johnson is not exactly an offensive powerhouse, so he's unlikely to offer much more than mid-range fantasy value this season.