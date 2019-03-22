Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Tickles twine in win
Johnson scored one goal on two shots over 20:36 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.
Johnson scored late in the second period to put Colorado ahead in the game. The Minnesota native was left wide open on the weak side coming out of the faceoff and was able to bury a one-timer past Ben Bishop. The goal marks Johnson's sixth of the season and gives him 21 points over 72 games.
