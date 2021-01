Johnson (undisclosed) remains unfit to play and will miss Wednesday's season opener versus the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Johnson missed virtually all of training camp with the undisclosed issue. The 32-year-old defenseman will likely need some additional time to get up to speed. Barring a remarkable turnaround, Johnson will miss Opening Night. While Johnson is out, look for Conor Timmins to see top-four playing time along the Avalanche's blue line.