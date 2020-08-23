Head coach Jared Bednar said Johnson (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Monday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Johnson was injured in the first period of Saturday's Game 1 loss and was able to return for the second period, but he ultimately ended the game in Colorado's locker room. While Bednar stopped short of ruling Johnson out, he spoke about the team's multiple options to replace Johnson, including rookies Bowen Byram and Conor Timmins.