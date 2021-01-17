Johnson is expected to miss a few more games as he gets back into shape, Evan Rawal of DNVR reports.
Johnson rejoined the Avalanche on Sunday after missing the entirety of training camp following a positive test for COVID-19. The 32-year-old wasn't allowed to use the team facilities at all during that time, and he'll need a few more days to get back up to speed. In turn, Conor Timmins is expected to slot into the lineup until Johnson is ready to go.
