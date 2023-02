Johnson (lower body) will be out for multiple weeks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The Avalanche's defense is dealing with a number of injuries right now, but it appears Johnson's absence is the one that will last the longest. The 34-year-old has seen a top-four role this year, but Andreas Englund and Brad Hunt will likely be tasked with picking up the slack, at least until Cale Makar (head) can return.