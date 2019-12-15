Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will miss next two games
Johnson (lower body) won't travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Johnson put in a full practice Sunday, although he wore a no-contact sweater. The team will keep the veteran blueliner on injured reserve along with Cale Makar (upper body). Johnson will aim to return to the lineup Thursday against the Hurricanes.
