Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will miss two games

Johnson was suspended two games for boarding Vladislav Namestnikov of the Lightning on Saturday.

Johnson's cross-check caused Namestnikov to take a hard tumble into the boards, with his upper-body and head taking the brunt of the impact. Johnson was in complete control of the play and tracked Namestnikov throughout the sequence of events (that also included a nasty slash), which factored into the decision, along with his suspension history (two games for slashing in 2014). Johnson can return to the ice Saturday against Arizona, and Tyson Barrie should jump up to the first pairing in his absence.