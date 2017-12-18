Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will miss two games
Johnson was suspended two games for boarding Vladislav Namestnikov of the Lightning on Saturday.
Johnson's cross-check caused Namestnikov to take a hard tumble into the boards, with his upper-body and head taking the brunt of the impact. Johnson was in complete control of the play and tracked Namestnikov throughout the sequence of events (that also included a nasty slash), which factored into the decision, along with his suspension history (two games for slashing in 2014). Johnson can return to the ice Saturday against Arizona, and Tyson Barrie should jump up to the first pairing in his absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Facing hearing for Saturday's actions•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Snags third goal of season•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Nets first goal against Red Wings•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Bags two assists Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Off to slow offensive start•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Won't face supplemental discipline for knee•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...