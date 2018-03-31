Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will not play Friday

Johnson was a late scratch from Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Johnson's absence went unannounced until just before the game Friday, likely leaving fantasy owners frustrated. The team has yet to release the reason behind his absence, but David Warsofsky will draw into Friday's game without him available.

