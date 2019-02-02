Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will play Saturday
Johnson (concussion) will return to action Saturday night against the Canucks.
After missing the past two games, Johnson will reprise his role on the top pair with Samuel Girard. However, there's no guarantee that he'll be deployed in power-play situations, as his man-advantage opportunities have fluctuated a great deal this season. Johnson has three goals and 11 assists through 48 games, but he remains pointless in that key special teams spot.
