Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will play Tuesday
Johnson (knee) will suit up for Tuesday's preseason clash with Vegas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Johnson has reached the 70-game threshold just once in the past three seasons due to various injuries, so hopefully this latest knee issue is behind him. If the blueliner can stay healthy, he is capable of challenging for the 40-point mark.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back on ice•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Misses playoff action with injury•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out six weeks with fractured kneecap•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will not play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Eased back in return•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...