Johnson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Los Angeles on Tuesday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Johnson will be making his season debut after missing the first two matches of the season with his undisclosed injury. With Andre Burakovsky (upper body) unavailable, the Avs will utilize seven blueliners rather than pull Connor Timmins or Ryan Graves out of the lineup to create space for Johnson.