Johnson (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Tuesday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Johnson was injured Saturday in Montreal and didn't participate in Monday's practice. While Johnson won't play Tuesday, the Avalanche will have Samuel Girard (lower body) back in the lineup. Johnson's next chance to return to game action will come Thursday against the Kings.
