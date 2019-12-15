Play

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Works in no-contact capacity

Johnson (lower body) wore a no-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Johnson has missed the last nine games, but he appears to be inching closer to a return. The veteran blueliner could suit up Monday against the Blues. Johnson's status isn't a concern for season-long fantasy owners since he's accrued just six points over 23 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories