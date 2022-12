Rodrigues scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Rodrigues tied the game at 1-1 early in the first period. The 29-year-old has two goals and two assists in six games since returning from a lower-body injury, but this was his first power-play point in that span. For the season, he's at eight goals (five on the power play), 13 points, 73 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 24 contests.