Rodrigues (upper body) is dealing with a day-to-day injury and will be further evaluated, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Rodrigues missed Monday's tilt with Vegas but he could return as early as Thursday against Vancouver. In his absence, the team dressed seven defensemen Monday. More information on his status should be available after further evaluation.
