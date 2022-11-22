Rodrigues had an assist, six shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 24:02 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.

Rodrigues had time and space to pick his spot but was rebuffed by Jake Oettinger, before Alex Newhook batted home the rebound. Rodrigues appears to have found a comfort zone with his new team. The eighth-year veteran had two points, 15 shots and averaged 16:37 TOI through the first eight games but has seven, 33 and 20:56 over the next nine contests.