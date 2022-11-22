Rodrigues had an assist, six shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 24:02 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.

Rodrigues had time and space to pick his spot but was rebuffed by Jake Oettinger, before Alex Newhook batted home the rebound. The eighth-year veteran appears to have found a comfort zone with his new team. Rodrigues had two points, 15 shots and averaged 16:37 TOI through the first eight games but has seven, 33 and 20:56 over the next nine contests.