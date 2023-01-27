Rodrigues produced an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Rodrigues had gone two games without a point for the first time since Dec. 19-21 prior to helping out on Samuel Girard's second-period tally. Over his last seven games, Rodrigues has picked up five assists and a plus-4 rating. The 29-year-old forward has 25 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 36 contests this season, playing well as a supporting part of the Avalanche's offense.