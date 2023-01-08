Rodrigues notched two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Rodrigues helped out on third-period tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt as the Avalanche erased a two-goal deficit. This was Rodrigues' first game back from missing two with an upper-body injury. He picked up where he left off -- he now has a goal and five helpers over his last five contests, and he's up to 18 points, 83 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 27 outings this season.