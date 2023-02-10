Rodrigues (face) didn't return to Thursday's contest after exiting in the third period, and head coach Jared Bednar didn't provide an update on his status following the game, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rodrigues took a puck to the face, and the lack of an update from the coach suggests there's an injury risk here. The 29-year-old can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Panthers.