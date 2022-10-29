Rodrigues had two shots in 21:24 of ice time during a 1-0 loss to the Devils on Friday.

With linemate Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) out of the lineup Friday, Rodrigues was expected to fill the sudden void in scoring and leadership. The 29-year-old center entered Friday with goals during his past two outings. His best chance at extending the streak Friday came midway through the third period, but his breakaway attempt was turned aside by goalie Vitek Vanecek. After collecting a career-best 19 goals for the Penguins last season, Rodrigues has just two goals in eight games with the Avalanche.