Rodrigues posted a power-play assist and two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Rodrigues went without a point Wednesday in Calgary, his first scoreless outing since Dec. 21. He missed two games with an upper-body injury in that span. The 29-year-old continues to maintain a place in the Avalanche's top six, though a bump down to the second power-play unit could take away some of his scoring chances. He's up to 10 goals, 14 helpers, eight power-play points, 98 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 33 appearances.