Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.
Rodrigues has been steady lately with six points in his last seven games, but this was just his second multi-point effort of the year. The 29-year-old forward is up to nine tallies, 15 points (six on the power play), 76 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 25 contests overall. His role is likely to shrink slightly once Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) returns, which could be as soon as Saturday, though a number of other injuries should allow Rodrigues to continue in a top-six spot.
