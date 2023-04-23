Rodrigues logged an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

Rodrigues helped out on the second of Nathan MacKinnon's two goals in the game. Over his last five games, Rodrigues has a goal and four assists, with two of those helpers coming in three playoff outings. The 29-year-old forward has added eight shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating while seeing top-six minutes in the postseason. With Valeri Nichushkin (personal) away from the team, Rodrigues should get an extended run on the top line.