Rodrigues picked up an assist and had two shots on goal over 17:23 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville.

Rodrigues worked a two-on-one perfectly, feeding Alex Newhook for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. He has points in each game since returning from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Colorado's injured forwards -- many top-six skaters -- are getting back on the ice and making an impact. Valeri Nichushkin, Rodrigues' linemate Saturday, also assisted on the goal and has four points in five games since his return.