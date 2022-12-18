Rodrigues picked up an assist and had two shots on goal over 17:23 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville.

Rodrigues worked a two-on-one perfectly, feeding Alex Newhook for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. He has points in each game since returning from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Colorado's injured forwards -- many top-six skaters -- are getting back on the ice and making an impact. Valeri Nichushkin, Rodrigues' linemate Saturday, also assisted on the goal and has four points in five games since his return.

More News