Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Rodrigues got the Avalanche on the board in the second period, capitalizing on the Kraken's defensive breakdown to knock in a pass from Valeri Nichushkin. The goal was Rodrigues' first point in five games for Colorado this season. He's added 10 shots on net, five hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating. He opened the campaign on the second line, but the slow start has seen him move down to the third line in recent games.