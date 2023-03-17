Rodrigues scored a goal on four shots with two hits and three blocked shots over 15:22 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
Rodrigues buried a wrister off a feed from Nathan MacKinnon for his 14th tally of the season. He's getting top line TOI of late and registered three goals and two assists over the last eight games.
