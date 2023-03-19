Rodrigues had an assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot over 17:53 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Rodrigues and Nathan MacKinnon executed pinpoint passing to set up Mikko Rantanen's tally in the third period. Rodrigues has bounced around the lines this season but recently was given a plum assignment on the top line. He's responded to it with three goals and three assists over the last nine games.