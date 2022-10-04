Rodrigues scored a goal on a team-high five shots over 19:36 of ice time in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over Dallas.

Rodrigues appeared in his second preseason game and has points in both. The forward skated on the top line Monday, but the Avalanche were without Nathan MacKinnon (face) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body). When the puck drops on the regular season, Rodrigues is expected to skate on the second line.