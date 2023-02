Rodrigues posted an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Rodrigues set up Mikko Rantanen's first-period marker, which ended up being the game-winner. Prior to Friday, Rodrigues had no points in February -- he's taken a noticeable step back as the Avalanche have gotten their forward group closer to full health. The 29-year-old has 11 goals, 16 assists, 136 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances.