Rodrigues scored a power-play goal and had two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Dallas. He added one hit and one blocked shot over 12:24 of ice time.

Rodrigues opened the game on the top line, filling in for Valeri Nichushkin (illness), but he lasted just four shifts with Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen. On his second shift, he checked off a puck in his own end that led to the Stars' first goal. He made amends later in the third period, finishing on the power play for the Avalanche's final goal, his first tally in 12 games. If Nichushkin returns for Sunday's game against Seattle, Rodrigues should be back in a bottom-six role.