Rodrigues scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Rodrigues has bounced around the lineup a bit, and he was on the second line for this contest. The 29-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last four outings despite the constantly evolving role. He's up to 30 points, 158 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 52 games this season.